Puri: A man, his wife and two minor children have been critically injured in a quarrel over a land dispute and previous enmity in Harirajpur village under Delanga Police Limits in Puri district of Odisha.

The neighbours have allegedly attacked the family said reports. A complaint has been filed in the Delanga police station. The video of the act has gone viral and is being widely shared on social media.

At around 8:30 am on Tuesday, the woman (Kabita Pradhan), her husband (Kalandi Pradhan) and two minor children were beaten black and blue by the neighbours.

The incident took place so suddenly that the family did not have time to react. They were beaten with iron rods, PVC pipes and various other sharp weapons.

After beating them the miscreants allegedly snatched away their mobiles. Kabita is said to have been badly injured and her limbs have been broken in the attack.

A complaint has been registered against Ratikanta Patra, Prashant Patra, Sushant Patra and other in the matter.

The injured lady was being treated in the medical during filing of the report. She is reported to be critical in the attack.

The Delanga police has not taken any action in this matter yet. The IIC has however said that necessary action shall be taken after proper investigation in this regard.

The Woman Commission has however demanded for instant action in this matter and immediate arrest of the accused people.