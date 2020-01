4 Critical as 108 Ambulance Meets With An Accident

4 Critical as 108 Ambulance Meets With An Accident

Balasore: An ambulance of the state government 108 has met with an accident near Balasore.

The driver along with three other people are critically injured.

They have been admitted in Balasore hospital.

The accident occured while dropping off a patient in Balasore and returning to Bhogarai.

The incident occurred in wee hours of morning.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the divider.

Further details are awaited.