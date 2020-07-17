covid deaths in odisha
Representational Image

4 Covid 19 Deaths Reported In Odisha Today, Toll Rises To 83

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to Covid 19 continues to rise in Odisha as four more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

These deaths have taken the toll to 83 in Odisha.

Two deaths have been reported from Ganjam, whereas 1 each has been reported from Angul and Gajapati.

The Details Of The Deaths Reported In Odisha Today Is As Follows:

1. 66-YO Male of Angul district
2. 57-YO Male of Ganjam district
3. 56-YO Male of Gajapati district
4. 60-YO Male of Ganjam district

