Berhampur: A total of four corona warriors have died in Gajnam district of Odisha informed the Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam.

The tweet said, “We lost our four Covid Warriors. Entire District Administration is with their families. We request all people in Ganjam to follow social distancing norms . By doing this you will help our covid warriors in fighting this war. ”

Today Ganjam reported 166 fresh COVID 19 cases. Odisha has however reported a total of 456 new positives today. The tally of the total coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 9526.

The Ganjam administration has condoled the deaths individually and said they would support the families.

