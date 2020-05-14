Bhubaneswar Railway station
Representational image

4 coaches of AC-3 tier added to Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special Express; Total coaches now 21

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Thursday decided to to add four coaches of AC-3 tier to Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special Express with effect from journey starting Bhubaneswar on 16 May 2020.

With this move , the total coaches of Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special Express stands at 21, informed the ECoR adding that booking of tickets has been enabled on IRCTC website.

