Bhanjanagar: In a shocking incident at least four minor children got critically burnt in a haystack fire which broke out in Khairachhata village under Polasara police limits in Ganjam district on Sunday.

The mishap took place while the victims busy playing near the haystack and it accidentally caught fire. As the fire engulfed them they sustained 80 per cent burn on the spot.

Some bystanders reached out to help the children immediately and rushed them to Polasara Primary Health Centre after dousing the flames.

The children were shifted to MKCG Hospital in Berhampur for a better burn care facility.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.