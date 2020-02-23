children burnt in fire

4 children critically burnt as haystack catches fire in Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 11

Bhanjanagar: In a shocking incident at least four minor children got critically burnt in a haystack fire which broke out in Khairachhata village under Polasara police limits in Ganjam district on Sunday.

The mishap took place while the victims busy playing near the haystack and it accidentally caught fire. As the fire engulfed them they sustained 80 per cent burn on the spot.

Some bystanders reached out to help the children immediately and rushed them to Polasara Primary Health Centre after dousing the flames.

Related News

Khelo India University Games 2020 Day-3 underway at KIIT

Naveen files nomination for BJD president post

Bhim Army’s ‘Bharat Bandh’ hits life in Odisha’s Sambalpur,…

Wild tusker tramples 3 to death, leaves 5 injured in Pipili

The children were shifted to MKCG Hospital in Berhampur for a better burn care facility.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

 

You might also like
State

Khelo India University Games 2020 Day-3 underway at KIIT

State

Naveen files nomination for BJD president post

State

Bhim Army’s ‘Bharat Bandh’ hits life in Odisha’s Sambalpur, Rayagada

State

Wild tusker tramples 3 to death, leaves 5 injured in Pipili

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.