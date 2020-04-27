Odia workers coming from Gujarat to Odisha in bus

4 buses laden with Odia workers stranded in Gujarat set out for Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: Four buses, laden with Odia migrant workers who were stranded in Gujarat due to lock down set out earlier today for Ganjam of Odisha. The buses set out from Surat of Gujarat.

As per reports about 50 passengers are there in each bus. Accordingly, about 200 people are on their way to Odisha’s Ganjam.

If the reports are to be believed the local administrations of both the states have given permission in this regard.

It has also been learnt that the passengers have booked the bus at their own for this trip.

“The returning workers from Surat will be kept in quarantine after their arrival in Ganjam district,” said Ganjam district collector.

It is to be noted that many of the COVID positive cases of Odisha detected in the last 3 to 4 days are returnees from West Bengal.

According to reports, all the workers who have set out from Surat belong to Ganjam district.

