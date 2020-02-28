4 brokers arrested from Balangir RTO

Balangir: Launching a crackdown on unfair practice police arrested at least four brokers by conducting a raid in Balangir Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Friday.

The held brokers have been identified as Masi Charan Barik, Rudra Satapathy, Apurba Parida and Bajarang Bhoi.

Following an allegation that the accused four were collecting two to three times more fee from the applicants to get their driving licence, vehicle registration and renewal of licence done, a team of Balangir Town Police carried out the raid this morning.

Later, informing on the raid Balangir SDPO Srimanta Barik said more such raids will be conducted in the coming days.