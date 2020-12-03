brown sugar seized
The seized material

4 Arrested With Brown Sugar In Bhubaneswar, Car Seized

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Basing upon reliable information, regarding selling of brown sugar by some drug peddlers, IIC Infocity PS and his staff conducted raid at Patia station road near Nino patrol pump.

In the raid four persons including one lady were arrested.

According to reports, during the search, 7 grams of brown sugar, cash of Rs. 47,000,  seven mobile phones and one Maruti Suzuki four wheeler bearing Regd. No – OD 02 BH 7489 have been seized.

They have been booked under the NDPS Act a case has been registered and is now under investigation.

