Bhubaneswar: Four people have been arrested by Commissionerate Police during a raid for selling ganja in Jharpada Canal Road located in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, The Quick Action Team (QAT) of Commissionerate Police and Laxmisagar Police got a tip-off today and conducted a joint raid and arrested four peddlers.

The arrested have been identified as Sk Basir (25), Sagir Khan (25), Manir Khan (26) and Sk Sabir (27) of Jharpada Muslim Sahi.

The police had seized 83 kgs of ganja, two motorcycles, three mobile phones and Rs 470 cash from their possession.