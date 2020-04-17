4 Arrested, Liquor And Narcotic Drugs Seized, In 2 Separate Incidents In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: 4 people have been arrested and huge amount of liquor, narcotic drugs and cash has been seized in 2 separate incidents in Bhubaneswar yesterday.

2 people have been arrested by the Khandagiri Police Station with considerable amount of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (I.M.F.L) and Illicitly Distilled liquor (ID), a vehicle and cash of Rs.10,600/- has been seized.

2 other people have been arrested by the Infocity Police Station with illicit sedatives and Narcotic Drugs.

The Commissionerate Police has said stern action will be taken against such violators.