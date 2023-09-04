Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

4 arrested for setting cattle-laden van on fire in Odisha’s Balasore

4 members of Bajrang Dal were held by the police in Odisha's Balasore for being involved in setting two cattle-laden vans on fire on Sunday.

By Akankshya Mishra 0
Jaleswar: In a recent update, four members of Bajrang Dal were arrested by Basta Police station. This comes after two pickup vans illegally transporting cattle were set on fire by irate locals.

Local people sat surrounding the police station from 2AM, protesting against the same. The roads were also blocked by the local people. A police platoon has been deployed at the scene to keep the situation under control.

During the early hours of Sunday, two pickup vans were allegedly transporting over 90 cattle to West Bengal to Odisha. Tension erupted after the local people stopped the vans mid-way.

Later, they unloaded the cattle from the vans and set the vehicles on fire. The drivers of the vans, reportedly, fled the scene. Further details awaited.

