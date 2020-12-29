Puri: As many as four Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) workers were suspended today for entering into the Puri Srimandir without permission from the authorities.

The four ANM workers have been suspended by the Puri CDMO for allegedly enetring into the shrine without any permission. They were reportedly deployed to conduct thremal screening of the devotees visiting the Mandir.

However, the four entered the temple and took darshan of the deities on December 27 without informing the authorities.

The shrine reopened on December 23 after being closed for around 9 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the residents of Puri are being allowed to enter the temple for having darshan of the deities.

The temple would remain closed for public darshan between January 1 and January 2, 2021, to prevent congregation of a large number of devotees.