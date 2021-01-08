3rd National Chilika Bird Festival inaugurated in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The National Chilika Bird Festival may receive ever increasing success, said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating the 3rd National Chilika Bird Festival in Odisha through Video conference on Friday.

The CM took to twitter to welcome all to the festival and wrote, “Welcome all to spend time amongst largest congregation of avian guests from all over the world during 3rd National Chilika Bird Festival from 8th Jan to 10th Jan. It is an experience of a lifetime to be with the winged guests in this birds’ paradise during winter.”

A meeting was held in this connection at the Convention hall of Lokseva Bhavan where dignitaries including Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh, Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi and Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra were present. A video about Chilika was exhibited in this meeting.