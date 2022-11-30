3rd Edition of Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 inaugurated in Bhubaneswar: Details

Bhubaneswar: The third edition of the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 was inaugurated today by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. The mega event is scheduled to run till December 4, 2022 while a number of business tycoons from across the country are scheduled to join.

The state is organising the five-day long Make in Odisha Conclave, 2022 to attract big investors to Odisha. The organisers have successfully managed to line up 124 speakers and schedule 38 events spanning all the conclave days.

The state is expecting investment intents of more than Rs 6 lakh crore in this biennial investment summit.

It was expected that some eminent industrial captains like L.N. Mittal, Executive Chairman, Arcelor Mittal; Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group; Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Resources Limited; Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group; Naveen Jindal, Chairman, JSPL; T.V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel would attend the Conclave.

Other than that, representatives from partner countries of Japan, Norway and Germany are also participating in the business summit.

It is to be noted that the first edition of the conclave was held in 2016, in which, the state had received over 120 investment intents valued at over Rs 2 lakh crore while in 2018, the state received investment intentions valued at over Rs 4 lakh crore.

In 2020, the conclave could not be organised in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.