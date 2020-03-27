Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro on Friday said all the employees of the Assembly need to remain in home quarantine after it came to light that an official came in contact with a Covid-19 patient.

“As the third COVID-19 case in Odisha has a contact history with a staff of the Assembly, all the officials need to put themselves in home quarantine. The entire building will be disinfected to prevent the spread of the virus,” said the Speaker.

The Speaker also decided to resume the House at Convention Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan instead of Assembly on March 30 to pass the appropriation bill.

He appealed to the leaders of political parties to bring only 30 per cent of their party MLAs to the House to sit maintaining distance up to two metres.

Odisha government’s spokesperson on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi, said that the third person infected with COVID-19 had visited dispensary of Odisha Assembly.

Meanwhile, the state government has asked the people not to visit the clinic, where the 60-year-old man from Bhubaneswar was admitted.

“Based on the contact history of the third positive case, Health Department urges people not to visit Kar Clinic Bhubaneswar for outpatient and inpatient care,” the health department tweeted.

“In spite of repeated advisory, some private health care facilities are not complying with the Covid-19 Regulations. Government urges them to act responsibly and follow the regulations while treating patients with flu like symptoms. Non compliance shall be viewed seriously,” said the Health department.

Bagchi said fresh guidelines would be issued for private hospitals, clinics and doctors in view of Coronavirus outbreak.

He said the infected man had traveled to Delhi and Rewari in Haryana between March 7 and 10 with his family.

He had traveled in Indigo flight from Delhi to Bhubaneswar on March 10 with wife and daughter.

After he showed flu symptoms, he had consulted in Vidhan Sabha dispensary in Bhubaneswar.

Later, he had moved to Kar Clinic on March 21 and was admitted in ICU at the clinic. On March 25, the patient had visited the Capital Hospital where his sample was sent for test and confirmed positive for COVID-19.