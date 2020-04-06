3rd Covid hospital in Odisha

3rd COVID-19 hospital becomes operational in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated a COVID-19 special hospital here in Odisha through video conference.

The new COVID-19 hospital, third in Odisha, will be managed by private-run SUM hospital and sponsored by Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

The hospital has 500 general beds and 25 ICU beds with all state-of-the-art technology to treat COVID-19 patients.

With this, Odisha has now got 1350 beds in four hospitals, completely dedicated for COVID-19 patents.

Two other Covid hospitals have also been kept ready to meet any challenge that might come in future. Of these two Hospitals, one has been developed by KIMS, a 500 bedded facility, and the other be Ashwini Hospital Cuttack with a facility of 125 beds. Besides at district level the district administration of sundergarh has established a 200 bedded dedicated covid hospital at Rourkela with Hi tech MC&hospital The total bed capacity for Covid patients now stands at 1345.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Coal Minister Pralhad, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathi and MCL CMD B N Shukla also attended the inaugural ceremony through video conference.

