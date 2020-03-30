Bhubaneswar: Since the 3rd coronavirus patient had visited the dispensary at Odisha Assembly, the building had been locked down for disinfection. He had also come in contact with a staff who has been put in isolation.

Due to these reasons, the Odisha Assembly will sit at the Lok Seva Bhawan today. The meeting will be held at the new convention hall inside the newly constructed building.

The social distancing norms will also be followed and 2 mts distance shall be maintained between the legislators. The state expenditure bill will be tabled today.

The speaker has directed 30 percent attendance of members of all party. The Collectors and SPs of all the districts have been instructed not to stop the legislators on the way.

The opposition has however demanded for an all party meet to discuss the preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic. The ruling party has however said that decision shall be taken keeping the situation in mind.