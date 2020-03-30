3rd Corona Positive In State: Odisha Assembly To Be Held At Lok Seva Bhawan Today

By KalingaTV Bureau
100

Bhubaneswar: Since the 3rd coronavirus patient had visited the dispensary at Odisha Assembly, the building had been locked down for disinfection.  He had also come in contact with a staff who has been put in isolation.

Due to these reasons, the Odisha Assembly will sit at the Lok Seva Bhawan today. The meeting will be held at the new convention hall inside the newly constructed building.

Related News

Rains Predicted In Coastal Odisha, Trough Line Over…

Odisha talks to other state Govts to help Odias stranded in…

Odisha Govt appoints officers to take care of Odisha people…

KIIT, KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta provides lunch to…

The social distancing norms will also be followed and 2 mts distance shall be maintained between the legislators. The state expenditure bill will be tabled today.

The speaker has directed 30 percent attendance of members of all party.  The Collectors and SPs of  all the districts have been instructed not to stop the legislators on the way.

The opposition has however demanded for an all party meet to discuss the  preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic. The ruling party has however said that decision shall be taken keeping the situation in mind.

You might also like
State

Rains Predicted In Coastal Odisha, Trough Line Over Chhattisgarh and Kerala

State

Odisha talks to other state Govts to help Odias stranded in their states

State

Odisha Govt appoints officers to take care of Odisha people stranded in other states

State

KIIT, KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta provides lunch to 1200 on duty cops during…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.