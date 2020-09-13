Covid cases in Bhubaneswar today
395 new Covid-19 positives in Bhubaneswar today; 16,240 affected till date

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 395 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Of the new 395 Covid-19 positives in the State Capital, as many as 279 cases have been reported from local contacts while 116 are quarantine cases, according to the BMC’s latest update.

The civic body  also said that 604 Covid-19 patients of the city have recovered today.

With this, the tally of positive cases in the city has reached to 16,240 of which 4735 are active cases.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance,” the BMC tweeted.

