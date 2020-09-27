3922 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 2,09,374

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 3922 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 2,09,374.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3922 cases have been reported today out of which 1613 are local cases while the rest 2309 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

New Positive Cases: 3922

In quarantine: 2309

Local contacts: 1613

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration, District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 200

2. Balasore: 72

3. Bargarh: 154

4. Bhadrak: 51

5. Balangir: 85

6. Boudh: 48

7. Cuttack: 380

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 76

10. Gajapati: 22

11. Ganjam: 39

12. Jagatsinghpur: 123

13. Jajpur: 103

14. Jharsuguda: 109

15. Kalahandi: 73

16. Kandhamal: 62

17. Kendrapada: 107

18. Keonjhar: 212

19. Khurda: 818

20. Koraput: 69

21. Malkangiri: 69

22. Mayurbhanj: 149

23. Nawrangpur: 40

24. Nayagarh: 48

25. Nuapada: 114

26. Puri: 184

27. Rayagada: 48

28. Sambalpur: 117

29. Sonepur: 25

30. Sundargarh: 103

31. State Pool: 214