3922 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 2,09,374
Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 3922 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 2,09,374.
According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3922 cases have been reported today out of which 1613 are local cases while the rest 2309 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.
The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.
New Positive Cases: 3922
In quarantine: 2309
Local contacts: 1613
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration, District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 200
2. Balasore: 72
3. Bargarh: 154
4. Bhadrak: 51
5. Balangir: 85
6. Boudh: 48
7. Cuttack: 380
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 76
10. Gajapati: 22
11. Ganjam: 39
12. Jagatsinghpur: 123
13. Jajpur: 103
14. Jharsuguda: 109
15. Kalahandi: 73
16. Kandhamal: 62
17. Kendrapada: 107
18. Keonjhar: 212
19. Khurda: 818
20. Koraput: 69
21. Malkangiri: 69
22. Mayurbhanj: 149
23. Nawrangpur: 40
24. Nayagarh: 48
25. Nuapada: 114
26. Puri: 184
27. Rayagada: 48
28. Sambalpur: 117
29. Sonepur: 25
30. Sundargarh: 103
31. State Pool: 214