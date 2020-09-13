3913 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Crosses 1.5 Lakh
Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 3913 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 1,50,807.
According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3913 cases have been reported today out of which 1565 are local cases while the rest 2348 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.
The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases In Odisha:
1. Angul: 103
2. Balasore: 134
3. Bargarh: 146
4. Bhadrak: 123
5. Balangir: 142
6. Boudh: 61
7. Cuttack: 382
8. Deogarh: 15
9. Dhenkanal: 74
10. Gajapati: 16
11. Ganjam: 86
12. Jagatsinghpur: 108
13. Jajpur: 128
14. Jharsuguda: 162
15. Kalahandi: 60
16. Kandhamal: 86
17. Kendrapada: 156
18. Keonjhar: 76
19. Khurda: 556
20. Koraput: 100
21. Malkangiri: 68
22. Mayurbhanj: 147
23. Nawarangpur: 112
24. Nayagarh: 60
25. Nuapada: 128
26. Puri: 212
27. Rayagada: 98
28. Sambalpur: 141
29. Sonepur: 91
30. Sundargarh: 35
31. State Pool: 107