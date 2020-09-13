Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 3913 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 1,50,807.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3913 cases have been reported today out of which 1565 are local cases while the rest 2348 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases In Odisha:

1. Angul: 103

2. Balasore: 134

3. Bargarh: 146

4. Bhadrak: 123

5. Balangir: 142

6. Boudh: 61

7. Cuttack: 382

8. Deogarh: 15

9. Dhenkanal: 74

10. Gajapati: 16

11. Ganjam: 86

12. Jagatsinghpur: 108

13. Jajpur: 128

14. Jharsuguda: 162

15. Kalahandi: 60

16. Kandhamal: 86

17. Kendrapada: 156

18. Keonjhar: 76

19. Khurda: 556

20. Koraput: 100

21. Malkangiri: 68

22. Mayurbhanj: 147

23. Nawarangpur: 112

24. Nayagarh: 60

25. Nuapada: 128

26. Puri: 212

27. Rayagada: 98

28. Sambalpur: 141

29. Sonepur: 91

30. Sundargarh: 35

31. State Pool: 107