390 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 390 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to the Health Dept, the fresh recovery cases include 106 persons from Ganjam, 71 from Cuttack, 38 from Mayurbhanj, 38 from Sundergarh 25, from Jajpur, 24 from Nabarangpur, 22 from Sambalpur, 15 from Khurdha, 9 from Balasore, 6 from Bargarh, 5 each from Angul, Kalahandi & Kendrapara 4 each from Jagatsingpur & Koraput 3 each from Bhadrak, Boudh & Keonjhar 2 each from Nayagarh and Puri.

The total recovered case of Odisha now stand at 8750, the Health Dept tweeted.

