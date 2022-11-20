39 shops gutted in massive fire in Niali, no casualty reported

State
By Abhilasha 0
fire in niali
Representational Image

Niali: Atleast 39 shops and property worth lakhs of rupees were gutted after a massive fire broke out in the weekly market in Niali of Cuttack district.

The incident took place yesterday late night, items worth lakhs of rupees were damaged in the fire.

On being informed about the fire, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No casualty has been reported from the fire spot.

More details awaited.

