Bhubaneswar: Around 39 fishermen who were returning from Chennai to Odisha through the sea route are now stranded in mid sea.

The fishing boat in which they were ran out of fuel in mid sea near Palasa in Andhra Pradesh. According to sources, another boat with diesel has gone to rescue the stranded persons.

Meanwhile, a team of Ganjam district administration and Berhampur police have reached Ramayapatna. After these people come back, they will be kept in a quarantine centre for 14 days.

This is the second such reported case within 1 week as earlier on 25th April 2020, 38 persons from Andhra Pradesh had reached Ganjam district in a fishing boat from Chennai.