Covid recovries in Odisha
Representational Image

3896 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries reach 1,81,481

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 3896 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different COVID Hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday,  informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As many as  657 Covid patients from Khordha have been cured, while 442 from Cuttack have recovered from the virus today.

Other recoveries of the day include 226 from Baleswar, 217 from Anugul, 182 from Puri, 171 from Jagatsinghpur, 162 from Mayurbhanj, 153 from Jajapur, 151 from Jharsuguda, 126 from Koraput,119 from Sundargarh, 115 from Nayagarh, 112 from Kendrapara, 110 from Sambalpur, 104 from Kalahandi, 97 from Bargarh ,76 from Nabarangpur, 74 from Bhadrak, 72 from Malkangiri, 70 from Sonepur, 68 from Balangir, 55 from Keonjhar, 49 from Nuapada, 45 from Dhenkanal, 40 from Ganjam, 40 from Kandhamal , 25 from Rayagada ,20 from Boudh,15 from Gajapati, 12 from Deogarh  and 91 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1,81,481, the Health Dept tweeted.

Related News

Cuttack city sees 145 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

29-yr-old man arrested for ATM fraud in Bhubaneswar

Thief Nabbed By Villagers, Tied To Pole In Odisha

96-Year-Old Odisha Man Recovers From Covid, Ray Of Hope For…

You might also like
State

Cuttack city sees 145 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

State

Bhubaneswar reports 329 new Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to 21,526

State

29-yr-old man arrested for ATM fraud in Bhubaneswar

State

Thief Nabbed By Villagers, Tied To Pole In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7