Bhubaneswar: Another 3896 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different COVID Hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As many as 657 Covid patients from Khordha have been cured, while 442 from Cuttack have recovered from the virus today.

Other recoveries of the day include 226 from Baleswar, 217 from Anugul, 182 from Puri, 171 from Jagatsinghpur, 162 from Mayurbhanj, 153 from Jajapur, 151 from Jharsuguda, 126 from Koraput,119 from Sundargarh, 115 from Nayagarh, 112 from Kendrapara, 110 from Sambalpur, 104 from Kalahandi, 97 from Bargarh ,76 from Nabarangpur, 74 from Bhadrak, 72 from Malkangiri, 70 from Sonepur, 68 from Balangir, 55 from Keonjhar, 49 from Nuapada, 45 from Dhenkanal, 40 from Ganjam, 40 from Kandhamal , 25 from Rayagada ,20 from Boudh,15 from Gajapati, 12 from Deogarh and 91 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1,81,481, the Health Dept tweeted.

