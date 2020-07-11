Bhubaneswar: Another 388 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday. All of them were discharged from different COVID hospitals, it added.

According to the Health Dept, they fresh recovery cases include 187 persons from Ganjam district, 37 from Khordha, 31 from Keonjhar, 27 from Jajpur , 26 from Cuttack, 18 from Nayagarh , 16 from Puri, 14 from Sambalpur, 11 from Balasore, eight from Angul, six from Kendrapara, two each from Gajapati & Jharsuguda and one each from Bargarh, Bhadrak & Deogarh.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8360, tweeted the Health Dept.