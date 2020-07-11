Covid-19
Representational image

388 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, Recovery cases cross 8000 mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 388 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday. All of them were discharged from different COVID hospitals, it added.

According to the Health Dept, they fresh recovery cases include 187 persons from Ganjam district, 37 from Khordha, 31 from Keonjhar, 27 from Jajpur , 26 from Cuttack, 18 from Nayagarh , 16 from Puri, 14 from Sambalpur, 11 from Balasore, eight  from Angul, six from Kendrapara, two each from Gajapati & Jharsuguda  and one each from Bargarh, Bhadrak & Deogarh.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8360, tweeted the Health Dept.

You might also like
State

Want jobs at National Health Mission? Apply soon before July 21

State

Odisha CM speaks to COVID-19 infected MLAs, corona warriors

State

Vande Bharat Mission: 150 people including 68 Odias returning home from Bahrain today

Nation

Know How To Register Your Mobile Number In Aadhaar Card

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.