387 new COVID positive, 6 death cases reported in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as 387 more residents living in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) areas have tested positive for COVID-19 while six more people have succumbed to the virus.

According to the data shared by the BMC, the 387 total positive cases include 338 local contact cases and 49 quarantine cases.

The city civic body also informed that 340 patients also recovered from COVID in the last 24 hours taking the total recovery tally in BMC area to 90669.

While the death toll due to coronavirus has increased to 486 with the death of six more COVID patients, the active cases in Odisha’s capital now stand at 1169 following the detection of 387 new cases.

Here are the detailed reports: