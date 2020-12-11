387 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,23,029

387 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,23,029

Bhubaneswar: Almost 387 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Friday. The tally rose to 3,23,029.

(Details of local contact will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 27

2. Balasore: 16

3. Bargarh: 17

4. Bhadrak: 21

5. Balangir: 16

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 19

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 5

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 6

12. Jagatsinghpur: 7

13. Jajpur: 9

14. Jharsuguda: 8

15. Kalahandi: 15

16. Kandhamal: 1

17. Kendrapada: 5

18. Keonjhar: 3

19. Khurda: 51

20. Koraput: 3

21. Malkangiri: 1

22. Mayurbhanj: 23

23. Nawarangpur: 3

24. Nayagarh: 3

25. Nuapada: 13

26. Puri: 14

27. Rayagada: 6

28. Sambalpur: 10

29. Sonepur: 2

30. Sundargarh: 58

31. State Pool: 13