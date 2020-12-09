odisha covid tally
386 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,22,299

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 386 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Tuesday. The tally rose to 3,22,299.

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 29
2. Balasore: 20
3. Bargarh: 20
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 22

6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 22
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 4
12. Jagatsinghpur: 7
13. Jajpur: 3
14. Jharsuguda: 7
15. Kalahandi: 13
16. Kandhamal: 2
17. Kendrapada: 12
18. Keonjhar: 7
19. Khurda: 50
20. Malkangiri: 5
21. Mayurbhanj: 31
22. Nayagarh: 3

23. Nuapada: 12
24. Puri: 25
25. Rayagada: 2
26. Sambalpur: 17
27. Sonepur: 2
28. Sundargarh: 47
29. State Pool: 11

