Bhubaneswar: State Bank of India (SBI) has notified for 3850 Circle Based Officer (CBO) posts on its official website. Last date for Online Application for SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 is 16 August 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) Recruitment 2020 in prescribed format with the help of official website of SBI: sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings

Applying candidates should note that Graduate or equivalent qualification aspirants can apply for 3850 Circle Based Officer posts against Advertisement No- CRPD/ CBO/ 2020-21/ 20.

Important Dates for SBI Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Opening date for Online Registration: 27 July 2020

Last Date for Submission of Application: 16 August 2020

Vacancy Details for SBI Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Gujarat-750 Posts

Karnataka-750 Posts

Madhya Pradesh-296 Posts

Chhattisgarh-104 Posts

Tamil Nadu-55 Posts

Telangana-550 Posts

Rajasthan 300-Posts

Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai)-517 Posts

Goa-33 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for SBI Recruitment 2020 Notification/Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent.

Age Limit for SBI Recruitment 2020 Notification (As on 01.08.2020):

Candidates should not be above 30 years of age as on August 1, 2020. For Relaxation in Age Limit please check Official Notification.

Find The Application Form Here:

https://recruitment.bank.sbi/crpd-cbo-2020-21-20/apply