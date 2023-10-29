37th National Games in Goa: Odisha’s winning streak continues, check details

Goa: Following Odisha’s remarkable performance in Gymnastics of four golds and four silver, the state logged another a day of impressive performances in the Pencak Silat and Swimming disciplines at the ongoing 37th National Games in Goa.

Plizalin Tarai achieved the silver medal in the Tending event (70-75 kg weight Category) while A. Aswini Rao earned the bronze medal in Tending event in (60-65 kg weight category). Earlier, the Men’s Regu team secured a silver medal and Yashwant Luhar won bronze in the Tending event (60-65 kg weight category).

Amongst other triumphs, swimmer Shristy Upadhyay won the bronze medal in 100m Butterfly to begin her campaign for Odisha on a promising note. Odisha also shone in the athletics discipline as Shrabani Nanda won silver in Women’s 100m and Swadhin Majhi placed third in Men’s High Jump.

With Odisha earning a total haul of four medals in the newly introduced martial art of Pencak Silat, Jitendra Kumar Rout, a key member of the contingent’s support staff, commended the team’s performance. He said, “One of our members got injured right before the tournament, which was disappointing, but all the athletes have been very positive. It is a very good performance for them to walk away with four medals.” He further added, “The medals are a result of all the hard work the athletes have put in ahead of the competition.”

While the martial art of Pencak Silat is still breaking into the mainstream, Jitendra Kumar Rout remarked that despite the general lack of awareness towards the sport the government of Odisha had left no stone unturned in helping the Pencak Silat athletes prepare for the National Games.

“The government had helped set up a camp for us ahead of the National Games where the state’s most promising Pencak Silat athletes could train. Not only did they bear the cost of the entire residential camp, but they also ensured that we were supported with nutrition and equipment. All the athletes had to do was focus on improving their skills. We are very fortunate for their support, and I am sure many more medals will follow,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shrabani Nanda and Swadhin Majhi registered Odisha’s first medals in athletics. Shrabani clocked 11.50 seconds for her silver in Women’s 100m and Swadhin won bronze in Men’s High Jump.

Shristy Upadhyay’s bronze medal in 100m Butterfly makes her the first medalist from Odisha’s strong swimming contingent, it will undoubtedly boost her confidence as she gears up to replicate or improve her performance in 50m Butterfly, 200m Individual Medley and the relay events. Notably, she clinched bronze in the 50m & 100m Butterfly category clocking her personal best at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championships earlier this year.