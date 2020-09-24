Bhubaneswar: Another 3779 Covid-19 patients have recovered in Odisha on Thursday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department. All of them were discharged from different COVID Hospitals across the state, it added.

As many as 550 persons from Khordha district have recovered from Covid-19 , while 427 Covid patients from Cuttack have been cured today.

The other recoveries cases in the state of the day include 158 persons from Puri, 155 from Balasore, 152 each from Bargarh and Jharsuguda, 135 each from Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj, 127 from Sambalpur, 118 from Rayagada, 113 from Jajapur, 105 from Jagatsinghpur, 99 from Ganjam, 98 from Balangir, 92 from Bhadrak, 81 from Nabarangpur, 77 from Nuapada, 76 from Keonjhar, 74 from Dhenkanal, 69 from Kendrapara, 69 from Koraput, 65 each from Kalahandi and Sonepur, 62 from Sundargarh, 58 from Gajapati, 47 from Nayagarh, 46 from Malkangiri, 44 from Boudh, 39 from Anugul, 7 from Deogarh and 284 from State Pool, the Health Dept said.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1, 61, 044, the Health Dept tweeted.

