377 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,20,394

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 377 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,20,394.

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 28
2. Balasore: 16
3. Bargarh: 11
4. Bhadrak: 9
5. Balangir: 2

6. Cuttack: 18
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 3
9. Ganjam: 6
10. Jagatsinghpur: 11
11. Jajpur: 12
12. Jharsuguda: 8
13. Kalahandi: 7
14. Kandhamal: 1
15. Kendrapada: 7
16. Keonjhar: 13
17. Khurda: 56
18. Koraput: 8
19. Malkangiri: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 25
21. Nayagarh: 6
22. Nuapada: 14

23. Puri: 13
24. Rayagada: 2
25. Sambalpur: 8
26. Sonepur: 4
27. Sundargarh: 47
28. State Pool: 12

