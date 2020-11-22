ganja cultivation destroyed in Baliguda

375 Acres Of Ganja Cultivation Destroyed In Kandhamal District Of Odisha

By WCE 6

Phulbani: The Excise department officials and Nuagaon police destroyed a sprawling 375 acres of ganja cultivation in Baliguda area of Kandhamal district during the last two days.

Reportedly, the Nuagaon police team under the guidance of IIC Srinibash Samal and the Excise officials conducted a joint raid and cut down ganja cultivation spread on 375 acres of forest land in Baliguda area.

Later, the ganja plants were torched and completely destroyed.

The value of the destroyed ganja plantation was estimated to be worth around Rs 3.75 crore.

