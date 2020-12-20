covid tally odisha
Image Credits: Economic Times

372 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,26,233

Bhubaneswar: Almost 372 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Sunday. The tally rose to 3,26,233.

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 50
2. Balasore: 15
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Balangir: 12
5. Boudh: 3

6. Cuttack: 26
7. Deogarh: 7
8. Dhenkanal: 2
9. Gajapati: 2
10. Ganjam: 3
11. Jagatsinghpur: 7
12. Jajpur: 10
13. Jharsuguda: 5
14. Kalahandi: 8
15. Kendrapada: 11
16. Keonjhar: 12
17. Khurda: 38
18. Koraput: 1
19. Malkangiri: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 24
21. Nawarangpur: 4

22. Nayagarh: 3
23. Nuapada: 12
24. Puri: 28
25. Rayagada: 4
26. Sambalpur: 18
27. Sundargarh: 47
28. State Pool: 9

