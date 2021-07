370 kg Ganja seized from a Fuel tanker in Ganjam of Odisha

Golanthara: The Police have seized around 370 kgs of Ganja from a fuel tanker in Golanthara area in Ganjam district of Odisha on Sunday.

The Ganja has been seized from a tanker while it was transported. Acting under a tip-off, the police officials from Golanthara Police Station intercepted the fuel tanker and seized ganja.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.