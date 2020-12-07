covid tally odisha
Active surveillance and testing continues to be carried out all across the city: CMC

368 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,21,564

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 368 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Monday. The tally rose to 3,21,564.

(Details of local contact will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 30
2. Balasore: 16
3. Bargarh: 19
4. Bhadrak: 19
5. Balangir: 18
6. Cuttack: 26
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 4
9. Ganjam: 6
10. Jagatsinghpur: 8
11. Jajpur: 6
12. Jharsuguda: 6
13. Kalahandi: 6
14. Kandhamal: 2
15. Kendrapada: 5
16. Keonjhar: 22
17. Khurda: 49
18. Koraput: 4
19. Malkangiri: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 24
21. Nayagarh: 5
22. Nuapada: 5
23. Puri: 18
24. Rayagada: 2
25. Sambalpur: 11
26. Sundargarh: 45
27. State Pool: 10

You might also like
State

1 Killed, 1 Critical In Bike Accident In Odisha’s Bhadrak

State

Actor Sabyasachi Mishra Hands Over Oximeters To Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd.

State

Covid Warrior Found Dead In Hotel Room In Odisha’s Keonjhar

State

Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian Visits Ekamra Khetra, Reviews Progress Of Work

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.