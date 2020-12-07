368 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,21,564

Bhubaneswar: Almost 368 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Monday. The tally rose to 3,21,564.

(Details of local contact will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 30

2. Balasore: 16

3. Bargarh: 19

4. Bhadrak: 19

5. Balangir: 18

6. Cuttack: 26

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 4

9. Ganjam: 6

10. Jagatsinghpur: 8

11. Jajpur: 6

12. Jharsuguda: 6

13. Kalahandi: 6

14. Kandhamal: 2

15. Kendrapada: 5

16. Keonjhar: 22

17. Khurda: 49

18. Koraput: 4

19. Malkangiri: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 24

21. Nayagarh: 5

22. Nuapada: 5

23. Puri: 18

24. Rayagada: 2

25. Sambalpur: 11

26. Sundargarh: 45

27. State Pool: 10