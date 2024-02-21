367 officers join Odisha Government

Bhubaneswar: A total of 367 officers and staff joined different departments of the Government of Odisha on Wednesday. A special function was organized for the orientation of the recruits in presence of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Out of the recruits, 80 them are Staff nurses, 40 Pharmacists, 40 Lab Technicians, 8 ANMs, 8 X-ray technicians, 9 OT Assts in the Directorate of ESI, 48 Handicrafts Promotion Officers, 7 Inspector of Cooperative Societies, 3 Auditors in Directorate of Handicrafts, 11 Junior Assts in State Pollution Control Board, 9 Asst Directors in Directorate of Factories and Boilers, and 104 Inspector of Supplies are in Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that all of the recruits should have only one purpose which is to serve the people of Odisha. We may work in different capacities, but at the end of the day, we all are public servants. Our ultimate goal is greater public good, he added.

Saying that the entire four and a half crore people of Odisha are his family members, he asked them to treat the people like family members in all their public dealings. They must provide services as a matter of rights with all the respect, he stressed.

In the last two decades, he continued, Odisha has transformed itself into a self-confident, forward-looking state. With the 5T Initiative, we have ensured greater transparency, teamwork, technology and timeliness in governance, he specified.

He asked the new officers to follow the 5T initiative to achieve the desired transformation in their respective fields.

Saying that the objective is Odisha must lead in every sector, he emphasized that this can happen if all of us work as a team- The Team Odisha. He called upon all to work for a new Odisha, an empowered Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, Food Supply & Consumer Welfare Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Labour and ESI Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak said that Odisha is now number one in many of the sectors. Odisha People are getting the benefits of the unprecedented transformation in the state. They asked the new employees to follow the 5T principles.

Sharing their experiences 4 recruits of different departments Priyanka Mishra, Dipjyoti Baghar, Swaraj Kumar Tripathy, and Kalpana Behera said that they are quite happy to join in the presence of the Chief Minister. They promised to follow the 5T principles and serve the people with utmost dedication.

Handloom and Handicrafts Principal Secretary Arabinda Padhi delivered the welcome address and Commissioner cum Secretary of Labour & ESI Department RS Gopalan proposed the vote of thanks. Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Principal Secretary Vir Vikram Yadav was present.