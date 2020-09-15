covid cases odisha

3645 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 1,58,650

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 3645 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 1,58,650.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3645 cases have been reported today out of which 1494 are local cases while the rest 2151 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases Is As Follows: 

1. Angul: 39

2. Balasore: 156

3. Bargarh: 157

4. Bhadrak: 143

5. Balangir: 39

6. Boudh: 30

7. Cuttack: 357

8. Deogarh: 15

9. Dhenkanal: 68

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 46

12. Jagatsinghpur: 95

13. Jajpur: 116

Related News

Odisha Registers 11 More COVID-19 Deaths; Toll Rises To 637

3913 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Crosses 1.5 Lakh

Odisha Reports 3777 Fresh Cases Of COVID Today,Check…

Highest Ever Single Day Spike! 3996 Covid Positives In…

14. Jharsuguda: 91

15. Kalahandi: 79

16. Kandhamal: 95

17. Kendrapada: 75

18. Keonjhar: 56

19. Khurda: 517

20. Koraput: 95

21. Malkangiri: 33

22. Mayurbhanj: 137

23. Nawarangpur: 90

24. Nayagarh: 38

25. Nuapada: 90

26. Puri: 246

27. Rayagada: 79

28. Sambalpur: 127

29. Sonepur: 99

30. Sundargarh: 84

31. State Pool: 344

You might also like
State

Weather Alert ! Thunderstorm, Rainfall To Lash 5 Districts In Odisha

State

Hurry up! Online application of Railway job for 10th class students ending today

State

Veggie prices soar in Twin City Of Odisha  

State

Odia Girl Mona Minakshi Manjari Selected To Pursue Research At Johannes Gutenberg…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7