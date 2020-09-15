Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 3645 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 1,58,650.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3645 cases have been reported today out of which 1494 are local cases while the rest 2151 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases Is As Follows:

1. Angul: 39

2. Balasore: 156

3. Bargarh: 157

4. Bhadrak: 143

5. Balangir: 39

6. Boudh: 30

7. Cuttack: 357

8. Deogarh: 15

9. Dhenkanal: 68

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 46

12. Jagatsinghpur: 95

13. Jajpur: 116

14. Jharsuguda: 91

15. Kalahandi: 79

16. Kandhamal: 95

17. Kendrapada: 75

18. Keonjhar: 56

19. Khurda: 517

20. Koraput: 95

21. Malkangiri: 33

22. Mayurbhanj: 137

23. Nawarangpur: 90

24. Nayagarh: 38

25. Nuapada: 90

26. Puri: 246

27. Rayagada: 79

28. Sambalpur: 127

29. Sonepur: 99

30. Sundargarh: 84

31. State Pool: 344