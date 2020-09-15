3645 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 1,58,650
Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 3645 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 1,58,650.
According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3645 cases have been reported today out of which 1494 are local cases while the rest 2151 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.
The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases Is As Follows:
1. Angul: 39
2. Balasore: 156
3. Bargarh: 157
4. Bhadrak: 143
5. Balangir: 39
6. Boudh: 30
7. Cuttack: 357
8. Deogarh: 15
9. Dhenkanal: 68
10. Gajapati: 9
11. Ganjam: 46
12. Jagatsinghpur: 95
13. Jajpur: 116
14. Jharsuguda: 91
15. Kalahandi: 79
16. Kandhamal: 95
17. Kendrapada: 75
18. Keonjhar: 56
19. Khurda: 517
20. Koraput: 95
21. Malkangiri: 33
22. Mayurbhanj: 137
23. Nawarangpur: 90
24. Nayagarh: 38
25. Nuapada: 90
26. Puri: 246
27. Rayagada: 79
28. Sambalpur: 127
29. Sonepur: 99
30. Sundargarh: 84
31. State Pool: 344