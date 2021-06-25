3,644 more patients recover from Covid-19 in Odisha, tally climbs to 8,60,142

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,644 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha and are being discharged on 25 June, 2021.

According to data provided by the Health and Family Welfare Department, 502 patients from Khurda have recovered, while 419 patients from Cuttack and 322 from Jajpur have recovered from the deadly virus.

Other recoveries from various districts include 294 from Balasore, 193 from Puri, 179 from Bhadrak, 165 from Angul, 145 from Kendrapara, 118 from Jagatsinghpur, 112 from Nayagarh, 111 from Rayagada, 110 from Mayurbhanj, 99 from Nabarangpur, 81 from Bargarh, 75 from Dhenkanal, 74 from Sundargarh, 66 from Keonjhar, 62 from Koraput, 51 from Malkangiri, 49 from Kandhamal, 45 from Boudh, 45 from Sambalpur, 43 from Sonepur, 35 from Kalahandi, 34 from Balangir, 33 from Nuapada, 30 from Deogarh, 27 from Ganjam, 23 from Gajapati, 20 from Jharsuguda, and 82 from State Pool

With this development the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,60,142.