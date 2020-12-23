364 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,27,279

Bhubaneswar: Almost 364 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Wednesday. The tally rose to 3,27,279.

(Details of local contact will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases: