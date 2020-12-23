india covid tally today
File Photo

364 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,27,279

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 364 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Wednesday. The tally rose to 3,27,279.

(Details of local contact will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 25
  2. Balasore: 12
  3. Bargarh: 16
  4. Bhadrak: 13
  5. Balangir: 22
  6. Cuttack: 21
  7. Gajapati: 2
  8. Ganjam: 7
  9. Jagatsinghpur: 4
  10. Jajpur: 8
  11. Jharsuguda: 10
  12. Kalahandi: 5
  13. Kendrapada: 12
  14. Keonjhar: 13
  15. Khurda: 42
  16. Koraput: 3
  17. Mayurbhanj: 26
  18. Nawarangpur: 9
  19. Nayagarh: 1
  20. Nuapada: 11
  21. Puri: 11
  22. Rayagada: 1
  23. Sambalpur: 15
  24. Sonepur: 1
  25. Sundargarh: 64
  26. State Pool: 10
You might also like
State

Bike Ambulance Inaugurated In Bhadrak District Of Odisha

State

STF Rescues Pangolin From Cuttack, One Arrested

Nation

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2020: Hurry UP! Registration For 2000 Posts Begins,…

State

Odisha: 4 Shops Gutted Down in Balasore

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.