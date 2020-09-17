Bhubaneswar: Another 3607 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different COVID hospitals in Odisha on Thursday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As many as 1037 Covid-19 patients from Khordha district, highest in the state, recovered today, it added.

The other recovered cases of the day include 415 from Puri, 299 from Cuttack, 140 from Balangir, 128 from Mayurbhanj, 127 from Jajapur, 112 from Baleswar, 107 from Sundargarh, 105 from Jagatsinghpur, 104 from Nabarangpur, 100 from Sonepur, 84 from Bargarh , 84 from Kendrapara, 82 from Jharsuguda, 80 from Rayagada, 75 from Ganjam, 75 from Koraput, 71 from Sambalpur, 55 from Nayagarh, 54 from Bhadrak, 44 from Nuapada, 43 from Keonjhar, 37 from Malkangiri, 30 from Boudh, 28 from Dhenkanal, 26 from Gajapati,19 from Kalahandi, 18 from Deogarh, 16 from Kandhamal and 12 from Anugul, according to the the Health Dept.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1,33,466 , the Health Dept tweeted.

