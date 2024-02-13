36 teachers dismissed from service for submitting fake certificates in Balangir

Balangir: The Balangir district education officer (DEO) has reportedly dismissed as many as 36 teachers from service on charges of submitting fake certificates.

According to the report of the district education department, 36 teachers have dismissed from their jobs. They did their jobs on fake educational certificates and were getting a hefty salary from the government for years.

According to the report of the education department, while some fake teachers have been jailed, some are on bail and even the whereabouts of some teachers are unknown. The education department has published the list of these fake teachers.

Even though these 36 fake teachers were caught, many teachers are still suspected to be working on fake educational certificates. However, it has been demanded to take action against them.

As these fake teachers have been teaching in Balangir district for years, questions are being raised about how the education department did not know about the appointment of this teacher.

In 2021, a total of 306 and in 2022, as many as 309 new teachers were employed in Balangir district. Among them, 251 people have got jobs after studying in other states. Now the verification of the educational certificates of these teachers has started.

The district education department of Balangir has requested information from 33 universities outside the state. Information is coming one by one and after identifying some fake teachers, action has been taken. Till date, 36 of them have been caught.

The incident of fake certificate racket came to the fore in Balangir district a few months ago. The Balangir coaching centre had become the hub of fake certificates of many universities in the country. A total of 19 accused were arrested and fake documents were seized from their possessions. The incident came to light after some applicants applied for jobs in the postal department with fake educational certificates.

Not only the postal department and the education department, but also it has been alleged that people are dong jobs in health department, the cooperative department and the forest department with their fake educational certificates.