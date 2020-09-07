36 Ganja smugglers arrested in Odisha’s Malkangiri for murder of Home Guard Banabasi Maharana, a Home Guard who was killed during a raid to nab Ganja smugglers was given Guard of Honour

Malkangiri: In a big development Police arrested 36 Ganja mafias today in Malkangiri district of Odisha in the Home Guard murder case. All these drug peddlers are from Kashagumuda area of Nabarangpur district. Malkangiri SP Rishikesh Dayanand Khillari informed about the arrest.

It is to be noted that on Saturday a Home Guard of Orkel Police Station in the district had been killed in a group attack by Ganja mafias.

As per reports, a Police team was conducting raid on Saturday when the Police personnel were attacked by the Ganja smugglers. They allegedly attacked with sharp weapons.

Banabasi Maharana, the said Home Guard sustained severe head injury in this attack while others also sustained injury. The home guard was shifted to the hospital but succumbed to the injury there.

Today, Guard of Honour was given in respect of the deceased constable. Later Police conducted raid and arrested the 36 accused persons.

Police are trying to nab the other Ganja mafias. Malkangiri SP stressed, “We will not let go the sacrifice of Maharana futile. Other drug peddlers will also be arrested soon while strong steps will be taken to tighten the noose around smugglers in the district.”