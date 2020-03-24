Bhubaneswar: At least 36 bikes and 2 cars were seized for violating ‘lock down’ order in Khordha town in Khordha district of Odisha. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak stringent order of ‘lock down’ has been imposed in all the districts of the state. However, despite the order the persons riding the said bikes and cars infringed the order issued by Odisha Govt on Tuesday.

It is to be noted that keeping the ever increasing peril due to deadly COVID 19 virus nearly 200 countries across the globe are now fighting against coronavirus. India also has been engulfed by the fury of the disease. Even in Odisha so far 2 persons have been found positive with coronavirus and have been kept in quarantine. To check further aggravation of the disease Odisha Govt has ordered for lock down of all the districts. Railway and passenger bus services have also been stopped.

However, some people probably have not understood so far the gravity of the situation and thus trying to violate the order. Accordingly, 36 bike riders and 2 car owners were booked in Khordha town. Police has said that they will be released later on PR bond.