353 new Covid positives, 253 recoveries reported in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reported 353 new COVID positive cases have been reported under the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The BMC on its Twitter handle this evening said that with the detection of the 353 fresh cases, including 274 local contact cases and 79 quarantine cases, the active cases in the BMC area rose to 2158.

Likewise, a total of 253 recovery cases also have been reported today taking the recovery tally to 96148 in the BMC jurisdiction.

The COVID death toll touched 793 as 4 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

Here are the detailed reports of the COVID case detected in the BMC area today: