351 COVID19 Positives In Odisha In Last 24hrs, Tally Rises To 3,25,147

Bhubaneswar: Almost 351 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,25,147.

(Details of local contact will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 41

2. Balasore: 17

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 10

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 27

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Ganjam: 2

11. Jagatsinghpur: 8

12. Jajpur: 6

13. Jharsuguda: 11

14. Kalahandi: 3

15. Kendrapada: 9

16. Keonjhar: 8

17. Khurda: 52

18. Koraput: 1

19. Malkangiri: 2

20. Mayurbhanj: 17

21. Nawarangpur: 6

22. Nayagarh: 1

23. Nuapada: 21

24. Puri: 3

25. Sambalpur: 26

26. Sonepur: 1

27. Sundargarh: 47

28. State Pool: 12