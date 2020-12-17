odisha covid tally
File Photo

351 COVID19 Positives In Odisha In Last 24hrs, Tally Rises To 3,25,147

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 351 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,25,147.

(Details of local contact will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 41

2. Balasore: 17

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 10

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 27

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Ganjam: 2

11. Jagatsinghpur: 8

12. Jajpur: 6

13. Jharsuguda: 11

14. Kalahandi: 3

15. Kendrapada: 9

16. Keonjhar: 8

17. Khurda: 52

18. Koraput: 1

19. Malkangiri: 2

20. Mayurbhanj: 17

21. Nawarangpur: 6

22. Nayagarh: 1

23. Nuapada: 21

24. Puri: 3

25. Sambalpur: 26

26. Sonepur: 1

27. Sundargarh: 47

28. State Pool: 12

You might also like
State

Odisha CM Congratulates DRDO On Successful Test Fire Of Prithvi-II Missile

State

‘Ama Pathaagaara’ An Initiative To Re-Ignite Library Movement In Odisha

State

Fake Notes Racket Busted In Odisha, 2 Arrested

State

7-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing In Odisha’s Gajapati, Probe Underway

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.