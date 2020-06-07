Bhubaneswar: More than 350 migrants from Odisha stranded in the state of Jammu and Kaashmir and Himachal Pradesh were brought back in three Air Asia flights to Bhubaneswar.

The government decided that persons stranded in remote areas where rail services or road connectivity is not available shall be evacuated by air.

A dedicated teams of officers of the government of Odisha intensively interacted with the concerned State governments and also the migrant workers. A list of the returnees was prepared and formalities were completed.

The requirements under the COVID19 protocols had been fulfilled and every arrangement to bring those workers to the concerned Airports was done.

They were picked up from different pockets of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Odisha government has already evacuated more than 280 migrant workers from Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam.