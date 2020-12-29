Khordha: The Special Task Force(STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch seized 350 gms of brown sugar in Jankia area of Khordha district and arrested one peddler in this connection.

Reports said, the STF officials acting on a tip-off reached Jankia area where the deal for the sale of the brown sugar was being carried. Later. the STF apprehended him.

A case has been registered at the Jankia Police Station under Sections 21 (c)/29 of NDPS Act while further investigation was underway.