35 sheep killed in mysterious animal attack in Odisha

Kendrapara: In a shocking incident, yet again as many as 35 sheep have been killed on Saturday in Kendrapara of Odisha by a mysterious animal.

It is alleged that an unknown animal entered the cage of sheep in Mahni Das’s farm last night and killed the sheep. There has been panic among the local people ever since. The sheep were attacked in the neck and stomach by a mysterious animal.

The Mahakalapada veterinary officials have reached the spot and are investigating into the shocking incident.

A similar incident had been reported on March 17, 2023 where as many as 29 sheep had been killed in a span of four days in an unknown animal attack in Niali in Cuttack district of Odisha.